13 (Tigabelas)

Kevin and Nayla newly marry and inhabit a new house that is fully automated. In the housing complex also live Julian and Ditta, Kevin’s colleague. Linda, Kevin’s mother, also live in the new house, because she still wants to set the life of her only child. At the house there are annoying things: there is always sand. Some items are also moved. Nayla also feels that something is watching, approaching, even touching her. Julian and Ditta are panic because his son, Lila, is often talking and playing with a figure he calls grandpa. Julian took him to a psychiatrist. Test results: Lila has the characteristics of an indigo who can communicate with the spirit world.