1313: Cougar Cult

Rufus, Darwin, and Coopersmith are three nerdy, but hunky young college students who score themselves a dream summer job working at a swanky mansion owned by wealthy and sexy middle-aged babes Clara, Victoria, and Edwina. However, the gals turn out to be a coven of deadly witches who transform into flesh-eating cougars who need fresh young man meat in order to live forever.
|Michelle Bauer
|Victoria
|Brinke Stevens
|Edwina
|Aaron Thornton
|Anson
|Carey James
|Henry
|Bryce Durfee
|Darwin
|Linnea Quigley
|Clara
