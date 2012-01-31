2012

1313: Cougar Cult

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 31st, 2012

Studio

Not Available

Rufus, Darwin, and Coopersmith are three nerdy, but hunky young college students who score themselves a dream summer job working at a swanky mansion owned by wealthy and sexy middle-aged babes Clara, Victoria, and Edwina. However, the gals turn out to be a coven of deadly witches who transform into flesh-eating cougars who need fresh young man meat in order to live forever.

Cast

Michelle BauerVictoria
Brinke StevensEdwina
Aaron ThorntonAnson
Carey JamesHenry
Bryce DurfeeDarwin
Linnea QuigleyClara

