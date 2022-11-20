1320video.com - Volume one

Not Available

Get ready for a whole new breed of cars and a completely different style of racing! 1320Video brings you a whole new racing scene, new locations, new races, and SNOW??? From an 8 second featured car, to over 6 solid minutes of white smokin’ tire destruction, to watching a 4 door family sedan beat a Z06 for $500! You’ll never get bored during this video with over 90 minutes of pure action!” Featured Cars: 8 Second Turbo’d Ford Mustang, Turbo-charged Nissan 240SX, Turbo-charged Mazda Miata.