13B: Fear Has a New Address

Manohar, an upwardly mobile middle class Indian moves into a new apartment -13B on the 13th floor with his family. From the first day in their new home, the women are hooked on to a new TV show 'Sab Khairiyat'. The show is about a family eerily similar to theirs who have also just moved into a new house. As the TV show unfolds, all the incidents that happen in the show start happening to them.
|Neetu Chandra
|Priya
|Murali Sharma
|Shiva
|Sachin Khedekar
|Dr. Shinde
|Sanjaih Bokaria
|Manoj
|Poonam Dhillon
|Manohar's Mother
|Dhritiman Chatterjee
|Mr. Kamdhar
