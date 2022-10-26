13B: Fear Has a New Address

Not Available

Manohar, an upwardly mobile middle class Indian moves into a new apartment -13B on the 13th floor with his family. From the first day in their new home, the women are hooked on to a new TV show 'Sab Khairiyat'. The show is about a family eerily similar to theirs who have also just moved into a new house. As the TV show unfolds, all the incidents that happen in the show start happening to them.