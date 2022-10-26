Not Available

13B: Fear Has a New Address

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Reliance Entertainment

Manohar, an upwardly mobile middle class Indian moves into a new apartment -13B on the 13th floor with his family. From the first day in their new home, the women are hooked on to a new TV show 'Sab Khairiyat'. The show is about a family eerily similar to theirs who have also just moved into a new house. As the TV show unfolds, all the incidents that happen in the show start happening to them.

Neetu ChandraPriya
Murali SharmaShiva
Sachin KhedekarDr. Shinde
Sanjaih BokariaManoj
Poonam DhillonManohar's Mother
Dhritiman ChatterjeeMr. Kamdhar

