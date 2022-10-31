Not Available

"14 d'abril. Macià contra Companys "is a television drama, allegedly recorded in 1932, but with the methods, style and own means 2010. With this temporary license, the stars of one of the episodes of the Catalan capital twentieth century discussed the facts, in first person, while a nosy camera helps us to relive what happened in Barcelona between 14 and 17 April 1931, the three-day duration of the Catalan Republic. All with the aim of showing the greatness and the precariousness of a gesture, half improvised by Companys key sovereigntist corrected by Macià, and that led to a shouting match.