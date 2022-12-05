Not Available

After Les Femmes-abeilles (2018) and Munich (2019), the short film 14 feux brings the Hourvari trilogy to a close. Inspired by news items or social facts, each short film seeks to lift the veil on various forms of interactions between animals and humans, while attempting to approach the wild forms of the present. Whether it is a matter of cohabitation or of confrontation, the promiscuity of species is written through a charcoal design and a sound atmosphere devoid of words. These films thus extend the gesture initiated in caves by humans tens of thousands of years ago.