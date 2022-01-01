14 Minutes from Earth

Not Available

At the break of dawn on October 24, 2014, 57-year old Google Executive Alan Eustace slowly rises into the air dangling below a helium balloon. This ascent is the culmination of three years of planning under an utmost secret mission which started as a scribble on a paper napkin. Eustace realized that as a private citizen you cannot merely walk into a store and buy a spacesuit. He determined that he would have to call upon the brightest minds in the country to pioneer a new technological invention in order to make his dream come true.