Siddu (Sairam Shankar) is a carefree boy-next-door. Sanjana (Samiksha) is a doting sister of four elder brothers. Siddu is like a family member in Sanjana's household. One fine day, Sanjana elopes with Siddu. And fate separates them. Sanjana goes into the protective hands of naxalites. Siddu lands up in the house of a journalist (Flora Saini). Siddu thinks Sanjana is dead. Sanjana thinks Siddu is no more. The rest of the story is all about how fate unites them again.