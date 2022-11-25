Not Available

Like a modern version of Hitchcock’s Rear Window,14th Street was filmed over the course of several weeks, always from the same vantage point of the artist’s second floor apartment window onto the street life. This rarely seen video is a fascinating document of a New York now long gone. The sound is from the street naturally mixed with the music playing in the room. Many people in confinement all over the world are now doing the same look out of windows but without much life going on.