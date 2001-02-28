2001

15 Minutes

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 2001

Studio

New Line Cinema

When Eastern European criminals Oleg and Emil come to New York City to pick up their share of a heist score, Oleg steals a video camera and starts filming their activities, both legal and illegal. When they learn how the American media circus can make a remorseless killer look like the victim and make them rich, they target media-savvy NYPD Homicide Detective Eddie Flemming and media-naive FDNY Fire Marshal Jordy Warsaw, the cops investigating their murder and torching of their former criminal partner, filming everything to sell to the local tabloid TV show "Top Story."

Cast

Robert De NiroDetective Eddie Flemming
Charlize TheronRose Hearn
Edward BurnsJordy Warsaw
Kelsey GrammerRobert Hawkins
Avery BrooksDetective Leon Jackson
Vera FarmigaDahpne Handlova

