15 Minutes at 400 Degrees

    Two years after losing his wife, John (Richard Riehle) finds solace in an unusual connection. John spends his free time engaging in an online relationship with a woman (Elizabeth Gillies) who makes him feel connected to his late wife by helping John recreate her recipes. When a masked robber (John Gemberling) appears during their session one night, a whirlwind of events unfolds. The disgruntled robber is caught-off guard by the webcam girl and, in a unique turn of events, they become forced to work in tandem to save John's life as the night escalates.

