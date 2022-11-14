15 Minutes at 400 Degrees

Not Available

Two years after losing his wife, John (Richard Riehle) finds solace in an unusual connection. John spends his free time engaging in an online relationship with a woman (Elizabeth Gillies) who makes him feel connected to his late wife by helping John recreate her recipes. When a masked robber (John Gemberling) appears during their session one night, a whirlwind of events unfolds. The disgruntled robber is caught-off guard by the webcam girl and, in a unique turn of events, they become forced to work in tandem to save John's life as the night escalates.