15 Murders: Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer

On April 5th, 2011 filmmakers Jack Hamill and Brenda Hill were hired to make a documentary about serial killer Edward Payne. 3 weeks later Jack Hamil's partially decomposed remains were found in an abandoned field outside a small town in Oregon. An investigation into the crime led police to a farmhouse on the edge of town. What they found there would shake the tight-knit community to the core. Nearly a dozen young women were found decomposing in the basement. Stacks of documentary tapes were left on the kitchen table. And the hunt for one of America's most notorious serial killers was set to begin. Witness the birth of a monster with this behind the scenes look into the mind of a killer.