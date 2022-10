Not Available

Ben, a 25-year-old with anxiety and OCD still living with his mom, awakes one morning to a proposition: go on an all-expenses-paid road trip to Salt Lake City in order to move his Great Uncle Harold out of a retirement home. When she suggests he bring his friend Richardson along, Ben hesitates... Nonetheless, he invites Richardson to join him on the journey. With a fanny pack fully stocked with hand sanitizer in tow, the two hit the road...