It’s a fine and warm sunny day at a beach in the Trondheim fjord. Laila and Aksel, a couple in their late twenties, are enjoying the opportunity to relax and unwind near the sea. Halvard, an old classmate of Laila’s, happens to be having a walk at the very same place. Although it has been twelve years since they last saw each other, Halvard’s memories seem much more vivid than Laila’s.