Not Available

Get an inside look at the past 150 years of railways in Austria with this colorful, informative program. Travel to the Strasshof Locomotive depot, located east of Vienna, and view the preparations for a magnificent parade. Staged on the updated grounds of the old goods yard, the procession of train cars features a variety of engines, carriages and wagons. Train fanatics and history buffs will enjoy this tribute to the history of railways.