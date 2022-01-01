Not Available

Greece is chosen to be the first EU economic experiment. A country cannot go bankrupt like a business could, a state’s possessions cannot be confiscated and resold. The documentary covers the events that took place around Sintagma Square (Constitution Square) in Athens (Greece) on 28-29 June 2011, during the Austerity Measures Vote by the Greek Parliament. The film goes through the events of the extensive protests by the people opposing the Greek sell-out. It documents the social zeitgeist in Greece, and acts in solidarity with the protestors who are combatting police brutality in its various forms.