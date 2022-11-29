16 memorias

Not Available

Filmed between 1945 and 1971, 16memorias tells the story of the Posada Saldarriaga, a Medellín family that grew up amid the euphoria of industrialization, the sugar mills sugar bowls, trips to Miami, sows and balloons. Twenty five years of almost uninterrupted daily life that they were about to get lost in an old house they give us the strange possibility of seeing our childhood for the first time; to recover brother's accomplice smile when we conquer kingdoms that no one else saw and felt how powerful we were every time we received applause from our parents. Searching the origin of adult life and recognizing the distance that separates us from those scenes wonderful, what seemed to be a cluster of forgotten images becomes the only evidence that remains to ensure that there was a time when we believed that all days were to be warm, simple, and blue.