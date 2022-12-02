Not Available

1607: A Nation Takes Root is the story of three cultures spanning three continents. The new docudrama film provides an overview of the first two decades of America first permanent English colony and the cultures that converged in early 1600s Virginia. The film chronicles events of Jamestown early years, trade and conflict between the English and the Powhatan Indians, the struggle of the colonists to survive, the leadership of John Smith and his permanent departure from Virginia in 1609, the installation of a military governor and martial law, and the marriage of Pocahontas, daughter of the Powhatan paramount chief Wahunsonacock, to John Rolfe in 1614, initiating a period of peace between the Powhatans and colonists.