2012

Dredd

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 20th, 2012

Studio

Rena Film

In the future, America is a dystopian wasteland. The latest scourge is Ma-Ma, a prostitute-turned-drug pusher with a dangerous new drug and aims to take over the city. The only possibility of stopping her is an elite group of urban police called Judges, who combine the duties of judge, jury and executioner to deliver a brutal brand of swift justice. But even the top-ranking Judge, Dredd, discovers that taking down Ma-Ma isn’t as easy as it seems in this explosive adaptation of the hugely popular comic series.

Cast

Karl UrbanJudge Dredd
Olivia ThirlbyAnderson
Lena HeadeyMa-Ma
Wood HarrisKay
Jason CopeZwirner
Domhnall GleesonClan Techie

Images