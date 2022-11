Not Available

In 16 X, the camera’s gaze is fixed directly upward. This is the reverse of the classic Rodchenko aerial photographs of the 1920’s. Here the Kopystianskys’ camera follows the route of the overhead Moscow tramlines on their way to some unknown destination. The result of this film, based on a mundane event, is a delicately moving drawing. It is difficult not to be reminded of early 20th century Suprematism.