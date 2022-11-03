Not Available

17 Bullets for an Angel

  • War
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Iro Konstantopoulou was thirteen years old when the Germans invaded Greece. Despite her age, however, she got involved with the resistance. When she was arrested for the first time, her rich father managed to set her free, and she fell in love with a young doctor who took care of her injuries following torture. A little before the withdrawal of the Germans, she participated in the blowing up of a train that was transporting ammunition, and she was arrested again, but this time no one could save her. She was executed at the Chaïdari camp, along with forty-nine other prisoners

Cast

Gelly MavropoulouEleni Konstadopoulou
Olga PolitouLela Karagianni
Hristos NomikosSS Collaborator
Nikos PapahristosMr.Konstadopoulos
George FoundasNotis

View Full Cast >

Images