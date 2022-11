Not Available

A sequel of 16 Puasa, this is a comedic story of six bumbling friends who constantly face difficulties fasting during the month of Ramadan. Working together, they always find ways to consume their midday meals - but not this time! They were sent to visit Tanjung Rambutan Hospital for Rashid's health, where they face many obstacles that prevent them from eating - including bumping into a hearse that reminds them of the end of time.