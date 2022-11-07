Not Available

Swallows and Amazons

  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Harbour Pictures

Four children dream of escaping the tedium of a summer holiday with their mother. When finally given permission to camp on their own on an island in the middle of a vast lake, they are overjoyed. But when they get there they discover they may not be alone… The battle for ownership of a lonely island teaches them the skills of survival, the value of friendship and the importance of holding your nerve.

Cast

Kelly MacdonaldMrs. Walker
Orla HillSusan Walker
Teddie-Rose Malleson-AllenTatty Walker
Dane HughesJohn Walker
Bobby McCullochRoger Walker
Elizabeth BerringtonMrs Blackett

View Full Cast >

Images