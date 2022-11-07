Swallows and Amazons

Four children dream of escaping the tedium of a summer holiday with their mother. When finally given permission to camp on their own on an island in the middle of a vast lake, they are overjoyed. But when they get there they discover they may not be alone… The battle for ownership of a lonely island teaches them the skills of survival, the value of friendship and the importance of holding your nerve.
|Kelly Macdonald
|Mrs. Walker
|Orla Hill
|Susan Walker
|Teddie-Rose Malleson-Allen
|Tatty Walker
|Dane Hughes
|John Walker
|Bobby McCulloch
|Roger Walker
|Elizabeth Berrington
|Mrs Blackett
