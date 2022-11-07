Not Available

Jeff Stabler, a former financial planner from New York, has lost everything: his apartment, his job, and his fiancée. Then he gets a call from his party-girl sister Marla, telling him that their wealthy dad, Ed, eloped with a fifty-something cocktail waitress, who Marla thinks is a gold digger. Ed has asked them to come up to a new opulent lake house in Northern Ontario to meet their new step family and hear a big announcement. Jeff and Marla arrive to find their conservative dad in the midst of an oily, tantric massage session with new bride, Sherry. And, it’s all downhill from there. Sherry’s kids arrive: David (an energy drink-guzzling owner of Ballz! a paintball company); his sweet and simple wife, Tammy; brother, Keith (a depressed musician wearing a SCRAM bracelet); and Sherry’s youngest, Sam (a genius of Indian descent). Ed and Sherry announce their plans to adopt Mingmei, a seven year-old orphaned girl from China. On Monday, a social worker will arrive to interview them, so Sherry’s planned a weekend of bonding activities designed to turn them into a happy, loving family. But that’s easier said than done. And when Jeff discovers that his stepmom has been keeping a scandalous secret, the family could be destroyed forever. Of course, Jeff has been keeping a few secrets of his own… The Steps is the story of two disparate families, with all their issues and baggage, learning to come together over the course of a weekend.