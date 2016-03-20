2016

Broken Vows

March 20th, 2016

Bullet Entertainment

"Broken Vows" tells the story of Patrick Flynn (Bentley), whose charm and charisma masks a profound psychosis. Patrick seduces Tara Bloom (Alexander), instantly becoming infatuated with the beauty. But when Tara rejects Patrick, he is sent spiraling into madness and delusion, erupting into psychotic rage. Tara is forced to find the strength to stop Patrick from destroying her love, her family, and her life.

Jaimie Alexander
Wes Bentley
Cam Gigandet
Alexandra Breckenridge
Astrid CoppensJustine
Matt RiedyMr. Bloom

