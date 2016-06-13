Mötley Crüe: The End

2016

The bad boys of rock have celebrated a career that has seen them sell millions of albums and perform thousands of concerts. In Jan. 2014 Mötley Crüe held a press conference announcing their final tour ever, complete with a “cessation of touring” agreement prohibiting all future live engagements. The Final Tour ended up being comprised of 164 concerts over two years, all ending with a hometown gig at Los Angeles' Staples Center. This New Year’s Eve Celebration was filled with hits like Kickstart My Heart, Girls Girls Girls, Home Sweet Home and many more. Now, for only one night, this last ever performance event gives fans front row access. Catch the moments that were buzzed about, such as Tommy’s infamous “Crüecifly” drum roller coaster, and behind the scene moments that will now just be coming to light.