The Julius House: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery

Aurora Teagarden (Candace Cameron Bure) is a beautiful young librarian with a passion for solving murders. After an exhaustive search for the perfect home, Aurora finally purchases her dream house, unaware of its murky history. As she prepares to move in, Aurora discovers that the family who once lived there mysteriously disappeared without a trace.
|Candace Cameron Bure
|Aurora Teagarden
|Marilu Henner
|Aida Teagarden
|Yannick Bisson
|Martin
|Lexa Doig
|Sally Allison
|Bruce Dawson
|John Queensland
|Peter Benson
|Det. Arthur Smith
View Full Cast >