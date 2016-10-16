2016

The Julius House: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 16th, 2016

Studio

Muse Entertainment

Aurora Teagarden (Candace Cameron Bure) is a beautiful young librarian with a passion for solving murders. After an exhaustive search for the perfect home, Aurora finally purchases her dream house, unaware of its murky history. As she prepares to move in, Aurora discovers that the family who once lived there mysteriously disappeared without a trace.

Cast

Candace Cameron BureAurora Teagarden
Marilu HennerAida Teagarden
Yannick BissonMartin
Lexa DoigSally Allison
Bruce DawsonJohn Queensland
Peter BensonDet. Arthur Smith

