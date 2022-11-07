Not Available

Tower

  • Animation
  • Crime
  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Independent Lens

On August 1st, 1966, a sniper rode the elevator to the top floor of the University of Texas Tower and opened fire, holding the campus hostage for 96 minutes. When the gunshots were finally silenced, the toll included 16 dead, three dozen wounded, and a shaken nation left trying to understand. Combining archival footage with rotoscopic animation in a dynamic, never-before-seen way, TOWER reveals the action-packed untold stories of the witnesses, heroes and survivors of America’s first mass school shooting, when the worst in one man brought out the best in so many others.

Cast

Chris DoubekAllen Crum
Monty MuirNeal Spelce
Cole Bee WilsonTom Eckman
Vicky IllkBrenda Bell
Anthony MartinezLee "Junior" Zamora
Ron PippinPhil Miller

