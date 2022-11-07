Nitro Rush

Not Available

In the follow up to the box-office hit Nitro (2007), we catch up with Max as he serves time for the role he played in the death of a police officer. When the film begins, Max learns that his 17-year-old son Theo has just been recruited by a criminal organization. Desperate to get him out of this situation, Max escapes from prison. He discovers that Theo and his best friend Charly have fallen under the control of Daphne, an alluring femme fatale, who is taking advantage of the teens’ expert computer skills to plan a bold and risky burglary. Quickly understanding he’ll be unable to persuade his son to walk away from it all, Max joins the team in order to protect them. His driving skills and his athletic prowess will prove to be invaluable assets in this action-packed sequel.