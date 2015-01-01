2015

RUNNING WILD is a romantic comedy and coming of age story about LIZA (Zoe Worth) and ELI (Alden Ehrenreich, BEAUTIFUL CREATURES), childhood friends with a disastrously dependent, sexual tension laden relationship. Back from their first winter break home from college, Liza and Eli run away together and embark on a road trip. They continue to tear each other apart, running and running and running until the truth shines through about why they can't be more than just friends.