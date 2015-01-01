2015

Running Wild

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 2015

Studio

Not Available

RUNNING WILD is a romantic comedy and coming of age story about LIZA (Zoe Worth) and ELI (Alden Ehrenreich, BEAUTIFUL CREATURES), childhood friends with a disastrously dependent, sexual tension laden relationship. Back from their first winter break home from college, Liza and Eli run away together and embark on a road trip. They continue to tear each other apart, running and running and running until the truth shines through about why they can't be more than just friends.

Cast

Zoë WorthLiza
Alden EhrenreichEli
Zachary WebberJackson

