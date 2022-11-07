Not Available

Everybody Loves Somebody

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Videocine S.A. de C.V.

On the surface, Clara Barron seems to have it all: a job as an OB-GYN; a great house in LA; and a loving family. But, the one thing Clara doesn't have figured out is her love life. Pressured by a family wedding in Mexico, Clara asks a co-worker to pose as her boyfriend for the weekend festivities,- only to be caught by surprise when her ex- boyfriend (and family favorite) suddenly shows up after disappearing from her life completely. Torn, Clara must decide between going back to the past or open her heart to new and unexpected possibilities.

Cast

José María YazpikDaniel
Ben O'TooleAsher
Patricia BernalEva
Tiaré ScandaAbby
K.C. ClydeMax
Alejandro CamachoFrancisco

