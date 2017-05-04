2017

Six years have passed since Azazel Jacobs’ last feature (2011’s heartfelt “Terri”), but the filmmaker has kept himself busy, most recently directing the HBO series “Doll & Em.” “The Lovers,” which stars Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as a long married couple whose separation goes awry when they fall for each other again. It sounds like another candid, witty dramedy from a guy who’s never made a bad one, and with the muscle of A24 behind it you can count on a Sundance unveiling before a highly visible release later next year