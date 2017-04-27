2017

The Void

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 27th, 2017

Studio

XYZ Films

In the middle of a routine patrol, officer Daniel Carter happens upon a blood-soaked figure limping down a deserted stretch of road. He rushes the young man to a nearby rural hospital staffed by a skeleton crew, only to discover that patients and personnel are transforming into something inhuman. As the horror intensifies, Carter leads the other survivors on a hellish voyage into the subterranean depths of the hospital in a desperate bid to end the nightmare before it's too late.

Cast

Ellen WongKim
Kathleen MunroeAllison
Daniel FathersVincent
Kenneth WelshDr. Richard Powell
Aaron PooleDaniel Carter
Art HindleMitchell

