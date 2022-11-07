Not Available

The Crucifixion of Iisou.Ena of the major events of history, but also of the greatest mysteries of science. After 2,000 years, the precise cause of death is unknown Jesus. How Jesus died? Did suffocated? Did these torture? Step by step the coroner Michael Hunter, repeats the last day of Jesus, using cutting-edge technology, forensic tests and new archaeological discoveries shed light on the puzzle finally the Crucifixion.