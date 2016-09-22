2016

My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 22nd, 2016

Studio

Low Spark Films

Best friends Dash and Assaf are sophomores at Tides High, where they author the entire school newspaper. When their editor starts offering Assaf solo assignments, Dash's jealousy prompts him to publish a fictitious story about Assaf having erectile dysfunction. Later, while rummaging through the school archives, Dash discovers records indicating that the building isn't up to code. He tries to warn his schoolmates, but after his slanderous attacks on Assaf, nobody believes him. Then it happens: an earthquake sends the school toppling into the Pacific...

Cast

Jason SchwartzmanDash (voice)
Lena Dunham(voice)
Reggie WattsAssaf (voice)
Maya RudolphVerti (voice)
Susan Sarandon(voice)
John Cameron MitchellBrent Daniels (voice)

