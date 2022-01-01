Beauty and the Beast

Follow the adventures of Belle, a bright young woman who finds herself in the castle of a prince who's been turned into a mysterious beast. With the help of the castle's enchanted staff, Belle soon learns the most important lesson of all -- that true beauty comes from within.
|Paige O'Hara
|Belle (voice)
|Robby Benson
|Beast (voice)
|Richard White
|Gaston (voice)
|Jerry Orbach
|Lumiere (voice)
|David Ogden Stiers
|Cogsworth (voice)
|Angela Lansbury
|Mrs. Potts (voice)
View Full Cast >
47 More Images