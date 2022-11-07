Not Available

Quarries

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Quarries Group

To escape her abusive boyfriend, Kat joins a wilderness expedition with a group of women, all of whom are struggling with the uncertainty of life. What was supposed to be an opportunity for personal discovery quickly becomes a fight for survival, forcing each one to discover the strength within themselves that they didn't even know they possessed. While being brazenly chased by a pack of predators, the strong quickly set themselves apart from the weak. In a battle of will, stamina, and heart, these very virtues present themselves at the most crucial moment. With death looming, each is left with what is truly important - the strength within oneself.

Cast

Nicole Marie JohnsonKat
Leisha HaileyMadison
Carrie FinkleaWren
Sara MornellJean
James DevotiTed
Joy McElveenJoy

