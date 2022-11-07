Not Available

After a colossal and mysterious accident a young talented architect comes back to his senses in a very odd world that only resembles the reality. This world is based on the memories of the ones who live in it - people who are currently finding themselves in a deep coma. Human memory is spotty, chaotic and unstable. The same is the COMA - odd collection of memories and recollections - cities, glaciers and rivers can all be found in one room. All the laws of physics can be broken. The architect must find out the exact laws and regulations of COMA as he fights for his life, meets the love of his life and keeps on looking for the exit to the real world which he will have to get acquainted with all over again after the experience of COMA.