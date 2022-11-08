Not Available

Rambabu (Gopichand) is a happy go lucky chap who does nothing for career, and doesn't mind a fight for the heck of it. In spite of this, his parents love him completely because they think they have earned enough for him. Rambabu comes across Nandini (Deeksha Seth), a house surgeon. When the girl saves his mom's (Jayasudha) life, Rambabu falls for her and chases her. After almost following her everywhere, saving her from goons few times, Rambabu gets frustrated and asks her what she wants him to do to prove his love for her. The girl asks him to kill Basava Raju (Prakash Raj) and company, as a revenge for killing her honest cop father (Nasser) and her entire family. Rambabu goes after the goons and kills them one by one and finally unites with Nandini.