Displacement

2017

Method Fest Award Winner Courtney Hope ('The Divergent Series: Allegiant', 'Prowl') stars alongside Academy Award Nominee and Golden Globe Winner Bruce Davison, Golden Globe Winner Susan Blakely, and Superman I & II's Sarah Douglas in the theatrical feature film debut of award-winning writer-director Kenneth Mader, recently featured as one of the Top 100 Indie Filmmakers in the World in the book by Action On Film’s Del Weston. Grieving over the death of her mother to cancer, a young physics student must find a way to reverse a deadly quantum time anomaly and solve the apparent murder of her boyfriend, while battling short-term memory loss and time slips caused by the event.