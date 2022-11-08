Mystère à la Tour Eiffel

Not Available

During the opening of the Eiffel Tower at the Paris Exhibition in 1889, three engineers from the Eiffel companies are killed under mysterious circumstances. Louise Massart, the recently divorced daughter of one of them, scandalizes society and finds herself unjustly accused of her father's murder. Incarcertaed in the psyche ward of the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, she discovers through hypnosis that the key to the affair lies within her, and finds the strength to accept her differences.