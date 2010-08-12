2010

Animal Kingdom

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 2010

Studio

Porchlight Films

Following the death of his mother, J finds himself living with his estranged family, under the watchful eye of his doting grandmother, Smurf, mother to the Cody boys. J quickly comes to believe that he is a player in this world. But, as he soon discovers, this world is far larger and more menacing than he could ever imagine. J finds himself at the center of a cold-blooded revenge plot that turns the family upside down.

Cast

James FrechevilleJoshua 'J' Cody
Ben MendelsohnAndrew 'Pope' Cody
Joel EdgertonBarry 'Baz' Brown
Guy PearceNathan Leckie
Luke FordDarren Cody
Jacki WeaverJanine 'Smurf' Cody

View Full Cast >

Images