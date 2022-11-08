Not Available

Score: A Film Music Documentary

  • Music
  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Epicleff Media

Music is an integral part of most films, adding emotion and nuance while often remaining invisible to audiences. Matt Schrader shines a spotlight on the overlooked craft of film composing, gathering many of the art form’s most influential practitioners, from Hans Zimmer and Danny Elfman to Quincy Jones and Randy Newman, to uncover their creative process. Tracing key developments in the evolution of music in film, and exploring some of cinema’s most iconic soundtracks, "Score" is an aural valentine for film lovers.

Cast

Hans ZimmerHimself
Danny ElfmanHimself
Quincy JonesHimself
Randy NewmanHimself
James CameronHimself
Mark MothersbaughHimself

Images