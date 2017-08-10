2017

The Glass Castle

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 2017

Studio

Lionsgate

A young girl is raised in a dysfunctional family constantly on the run from the FBI. Living in poverty, she comes of age guided by her drunkard, ingenious father who distracts her with magical stories to keep her mind off the family's dire state, and her selfish, nonconformist mother who has no intention of raising a family, along with her younger brother and sister, and her other older sister. Together, they fend for each other as they mature in an unorthodox journey that is their family life.

Cast

Brie LarsonJeannette Walls
Naomi WattsRose Mary Walls
Woody HarrelsonRex Walls
Max GreenfieldDavid
Ella AndersonJeannette Walls (Age 10)
Sarah SnookLori Walls

