Alexander IRL

Tommy and EJ are brothers with nothing in common. Tommy is a straight A student who desperately wants to be cool and EJ is a former high school legend living at home, wasting away in middle management in GE's innovation lab with dreams of becoming the next Mark Zuckerberg. When Tommy and EJ's parents leave town for their second honeymoon, the boys join forces to throw a legendary high school party with hopes of making Tommy the king of his class and EJ the next great app developer.