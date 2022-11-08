Not Available

Three old high school friends’ lives collide unexpectedly when Alex’s father contacts Reza and Ethan asking them to bring his son home. Agreeing to the task, they convince Alex to pack his stuff up, and soon the trio of misfits launch out on a road trip that promises to be more than they bargained. What Reza and Ethan don’t know is that Alex is suffering from serious alcohol and drug addictions. Thrust back into each other’s company, old rivalries are reignited and personal issues come to a head. Each’s dysfunctions playing off one another, the trip becomes a journey that will leave them changed forever.