Not Available

Security

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nu Boyana Film Studios

An ex-special services veteran (Antonio Banderas), down on his luck and desperate for work, takes a job as a security guard at a run-down mall in a rough area of town. On his first night on the job, he opens the doors up to a distraught and desperate young girl who has escaped and fled from a hijacking of the Police motorcade that was transporting her to testify as a trial witness in a briefcase. Hot on her heels is psychopathic hijacker (Ben Kingsley), alongside his resourceful henchmen, who will stop at nothing to extract and eliminate their witness.

Cast

Ben KingsleyCharlie
Antonio BanderasEduardo 'Eddie' Deacon
Liam McIntyreVance
Chad LindbergMason
Gabriella WrightRuby
Cung LeDead Eyes

View Full Cast >

Images