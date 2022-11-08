An ex-special services veteran (Antonio Banderas), down on his luck and desperate for work, takes a job as a security guard at a run-down mall in a rough area of town. On his first night on the job, he opens the doors up to a distraught and desperate young girl who has escaped and fled from a hijacking of the Police motorcade that was transporting her to testify as a trial witness in a briefcase. Hot on her heels is psychopathic hijacker (Ben Kingsley), alongside his resourceful henchmen, who will stop at nothing to extract and eliminate their witness.
|Ben Kingsley
|Charlie
|Antonio Banderas
|Eduardo 'Eddie' Deacon
|Liam McIntyre
|Vance
|Chad Lindberg
|Mason
|Gabriella Wright
|Ruby
|Cung Le
|Dead Eyes
