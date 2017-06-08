2017

At the onset of RANDOM TROPICAL PARADISE, Harry Fluder’s life was working out exactly as planned: great job, loyal friends, and the perfect fiancée – until he caught his perfect fiancée having sex with one of his maybe not-so-loyal friends at their wedding. With the wedding cancelled and honeymoon already paid for, Bowie, Harry's best man, convinces Harry to take him along on a "homie-moon." What is supposed to be a refreshing weekend of rest and relaxation turns into an all-out bonkers adventure of epic proportions of sex, drugs, overall mayhem, and mafia intrigue.