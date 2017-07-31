2017

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 31st, 2017

Studio

Original Film

<p>When a D.E.A. and S.W.A.T. cartel takedown ends in a shootout, S.W.A.T. Agent Travis Hall seizes a mysterious prisoner taking him into custody. Before long, the S.W.A.T. compound is under siege by wave-after-wave of assault teams attempting to recover the prisoner known as &ldquo;The Scorpion&rdquo; for the tattoo blazed across his back. When Travis discovers that his prisoner is a Secret Ops double agent planted within the cartel, it&rsquo;s up to him and his expert S.W.A.T. team to keep &ldquo;The Scorpion&rdquo; and his billion dollar secrets safe.</p>

Cast

Adrianne PalickiEllen Dwyer
Michael Jai White
Ty OlssonWard
Pascale HuttonCarley
Sam JaegerTravis Hall
Monique GandertonSimone

