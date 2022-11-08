Not Available

The Crooked Man

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hybrid

While at a slumber party, twelve-year-old Olivia is blamed for the horrific and mysterious death of her friend after singing a song, created by a reclusive mastermind, Milo, which summons a demonic figure known as “The Crooked Man.” Returning to her hometown six years later, a string of unusual deaths lead Olivia to believe that she’s still being haunted by whatever she saw that fateful night. Once you sing the rhyme, everyone in the house is cursed to die by his hands.

Cast

Michael Jai WhiteMilo
Angelique RiveraOlivia Shaw
Cameron JeboNoah Palmer
Dina MeyerMargaret
Amber BensonGrace Hutchinson
Marco RodríguezMatthew Shaw

